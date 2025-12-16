Amorim Confident Of Top-Four Push Despite AFCON Absences

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has played down concerns over AFCON-related absences, insisting his side has the depth and resilience to keep delivering results even as key players depart for international duty.

Amorim has confirmed that Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui will soon depart to represent their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), making them unavailable for Manchester United’s upcoming fixtures.

Their exit comes at a crucial stage of the season, with United pushing for consistency and hoping to cement a top-four challenge over the next two months.

Amorim addressed the situation after a frustrating night at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils were held to a pulsating 4–4 draw against Bournemouth. Despite an impressive attacking display, defensive lapses proved costly and denied United maximum points.

The result leaves United sixth in the Premier League standings, level on points with Liverpool as the race for European places intensifies.

Speaking after the match, Amorim admitted the challenge posed by the AFCON absences but backed his remaining players to rise to the occasion.

“Amad and Mbeumo will go for the AFCON now,” Amorim stated. “We will try to find a solution with the players that we have. We are ready to cope.”

He added, “We will try to find a way to score the goals in a different way.”