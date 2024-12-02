Amorim Claims First EPL Win As Palmer Powers Chelsea To Victory

Share

Ruben Amorim collected his first Premier League victory in emphatic fashion as his Manchester United side easily put away lowly Everton at Old Trafford.

United drew at Ipswich last weekend in Amorim’s first game in charge since replacing interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, before beating Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

On Sunday they were initially wasteful in the final third and had little control of the contest, but they were clinical once they broke through with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both scoring twice.

The hosts attempted to sign visiting defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer and it was a game to forget for the Everton defender, inadvertently contributing to United’s first two goals.

Rashford’s low strike deflected in off the centreback’s outstretched boot for the opener before Branthwaite dawdled on the ball allowing Amad Diallo to nip in and feed Bruno Fernandes, who laid it off for Zirkzee to convert.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer shone in a comfortable Chelsea win over an Aston Villa side whose worrying winless run extended to eight matches.

Nicolas Jackson gave Chelsea a seventh-minute lead, squeezing a first-time finish past Emi Martinez after Marc Cucurella forced Jadon Philogene into a mistake on the edge of his box before crossing. Enzo Fernandez then volleyed in the second in the 36th minute.

The Argentina midfielder finished with his right foot after an excellent touch with his left, following a good ball from Palmer, with Moises Caicedo having won the ball in midfield.

