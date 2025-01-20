Amorim Calls Out Onana For Blunder In Man Utd Defeat To Brighton

Share

Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, has reacted to goalkeeper, Andre Onana’s latest clanger as they lost 3-1 to Brighton on Sunday.

Onana was directly at fault for the third goal the team conceded in the Premier League fixture.

The Cameroon international failed to deal with Yasin Ayari’s hopeful low cross.

Onana spilt the ball onto the feet of Georgino Rutter, who took a touch before slamming the ball into the net.

Two of his team-mates Diogo Dalot and Matthijs de Ligt fell to the pitch, with defeat all but confirmed at that point.

Onana himself could barely lift himself from the ground following the error and buried his head into the turf.

“It’s like the team, ups and downs,” Amorim said of Onana.

“Really up, sometimes, and really low-downs. We have to maintain the focus during the game to try to win. That is the only way we can turn things around.”

