Amorim Admits Manchester United Are Underachieving

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that criticism from club legends is justified, acknowledging that both he and his team are “Underachieving” amid mounting pressure at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils head into Monday night’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth with the chance to break into the top six for a second consecutive week.

While a top-six finish would be a modest step forward, it highlights the club’s ongoing struggle to regain its former domestic dominance.

United have not maintained a top-six position since the 2023–24 season, which ended with a 4–0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

For Amorim, even achieving a top-six spot underscores how far the club has fallen from the era of Sir Alex Ferguson, when United never finished below third following his first league title in 1993.

What Amorim Said

When questioned about the impact of criticism from club icons, Amorim answered candidly.

He said, “I think it’s normal. It’s a fact that, as the manager of Manchester United, we are underachieving. We should have more points, especially this season. So, I take that naturally.

“Sometimes they don’t have all the information and see Manchester United with the standards they lived here, always winning. It’s hard for them to see their club in this situation.”

Amorim was clear that the scrutiny itself is not his main concern. “No. Not winning is the issue. The problem is that I, as a manager, am not doing well enough. That is also a fact, and I can accept that. “The only problem for them is that Manchester United is not winning and is not in the position it’s supposed to be. If you are winning, there is no issue,” he added.