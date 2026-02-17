Amoko: How Local Roots Catapulted Me Into Int’l Limelight

After hosting many live music performances and community worship concerts within his locale for as far back as 2019, Nigerian star artiste, Olamide Babalola Amoko, popularly known as Bhablo has fully set his musical passion and career on a speedy motion with his debut album, “Oluwa-Ti-Yemisi”, released in 2023.

Many artistes have different perfect stories of how and when their music careers started, but Bhablo’s own is rather a unique one to look into. It was not enough to have the talent, he started building momentum within his small local space with free birthday and anniversary shout-outs.

That little effort then grew into performing several paid shout-outs for Nigerian people, which further launched him into the music industry.

Bhablo got to host various community worship concerts and live musical performances which attracted crowds of people due to their strong connection to African gospel traditions.

“Oluwa-Ti-Yemisi”, his debut album which had the likes of “Holy Ghost”, “Amen’ “Intro (No Rushing)”, “Always and Forever”, “Light of the World, Bhablo”, “(The Tribute) Oluwa-Ti-Yemisi” and “My Peace” was just the starting point to his worldwide relevance as it opened the door to several other outstanding tracks.