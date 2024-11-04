Amokachi Rues Lobi Stars Slim Loss To Remo Stars

Share

The Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars FC, Daniel Amokachi, has described his side’s slim defeat to Remo Stars in a match day 10 NPFL encounter as unfortunate.

The Makurdi-based side put in a superlative performance against Remo Stars, creating good scoring opportunities, which were enough to pull a point back home, however, missed chances by Martins Ossy and Jimmy Iteji prevented them from securing a vital point.

The duo had good opportunities to break the deadlock when they came close to the box, unfortunately, their efforts failed to hit the target. Despite ending the first half 0-0 as both sides returned to the tunnel.

A second-half header by Michael Ibe separated both sides in a thrilling encounter.

“Alia Boys” surged forward in search of an equaliser, but all their efforts proved abortive upon the full-time.

But in a reaction, Amokachi said his players played very well despite the outcome of the encounter.

He acknowledged that the lads are adapting very well to his philosophy which has improved them.

“We played a 4-5-1 formation away from home, and it suits us very well. When you play like that, you need to be focused 120% but when you go to sleep, you get punished.

“When you come into a team, and the window is closed, you work with what you have and I am happy the lads are responding very well.

“Tactically, if you watch the game, they had a decent game. We will keep doing what we have to do and pick points away from home because it will do us well.”

He promised to sort out the grey areas he identified and pick the positive gains while pledging to put the team in shape before the Abia Warriors visit on match day 11 at the Lafia City Stadium.

