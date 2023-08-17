Amokachi Pities New Minister Over Lack Of Funds For Sports

• Don’t listen to bad advice, Oyedeji warns Enoh

Ex-international Daniel Amokachi has said the new Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh, must be patient to succeed in a ‘difficult’ sector. Enoh, a successful farmer, was appointed the Minister of Sports Development by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday and Amokachi said the politician has accepted one of the toughest jobs.

He said the demand for success in sports is high as most Nigerians focus on the sector as the unifying force but its growth has been stifled by acute lack of funds. “We are praying for him to succeed and have the grace to be patient because in sports the budget is usually low, the money is not enough and you have all the federations to take care of.

So, it is a tough job; we have always been praying to have a minister that will take our sports to the next level, let us hope he is the man,” he said. Meanwhile, a former captain of the men’s basketball team, Olumide Oyedeji has warned the new minister not to listen to advice that could get him drowned in corruption.

He said Enoh is a very intelligent man who has made his mark in education being a lecturer of high repute but he could be misled by hawks in the sports sector whose efforts are usually influenced by personnel aggrandisement.

“The new minister is not just a farmer as it has been mentioned in the media but a seasoned lecturer with an incredibly sound mind and I have no doubt that he has the capacity to do well in his new assignment .

“However, he has to be careful about the kinds of advice he listens to, some of these so-called advisers may mislead him just because they want to continue milking the system. They are corrupt and he wouldn’t know when he would slip into corruption if he follows them,” he said.