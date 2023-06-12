Amokachi Endorses Adron Summer Games

Preparations for the Adron Homes Estates Sports Festival is fast gathering mometum, with ex-Super Eagles captain Daniel Amokachi giving his endorsement to the games slated to August 19, 2023, at the newly built Olori Aderonke EmmanuelKing Recreational Park, located at Shimawa town, which is also, the first ever sports complex built in any estate in Nigeria.

The ultra-modern sports complex which is named after the wife of the Group Managing Director of Adron Homes and Property Limited, Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing, comprises of a hybrid synthetic pitch, running track, basketball court and Disney-like children’s play park, is the first in any modern day estate in Nigeria, will host the first Adron Homes Summer Games for children of the residents of City of David, as well as, other Adron Homes Estates residents aged 6-17 years. Speaking ahead of the sports festival, Group Managing Director of Ad- ron Homes and Property Limited, Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing, said he was determined to ensure that the games come out successful.