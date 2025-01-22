Amobi, Pedro, Owumi, Ajunwa Others For SV Award Honours

Share

… Ceremony set for March 21 in Lagos

Organizers of the prestigious annual Sportsville Special Recognition Awards have unveiled the shortlist for the 5th edition coming up in Lagos on Friday, March 21st, 2025.

A release signed by the Secretary of the Awards Committee, Matthew Okugbe, shows that over 21 sports personalities and corporate organisations will be honoured in five categories.

In the Icon Category, the late Chief Okoya Thomas leads other four prominent sports gurus including Rotimi Pedro, Yemi Idowu, Osa Adun & Olympian Chioma Ajunwa.

Enugu Rangers’ dynamic General Manager, Ezeaku Amobi, emerges the Sports Administrator of the Year while Amb Fanny Amun leads other nine personalities in the Special Recognition Category.

The list also includes Gafar Liameed, Chairman of Lagos State Football Association and Proprietor, of 36 Lions FC, Emmanuel Osahon, Proprietor, of FC Robo, Amb Sunny Osayande, Managing Director, of Big Joe Motors and Giadomeneco Masari, President of Nigeria Cycling Federation.

Others are Coach Terry Eguaoje, Kingsley Awodi, MD Afrikings Homes, Prince Paul Ngadiuba, and Prof Florence Adeyanju, President of Nigeria Women in Sports (NAWIS).

Share

Please follow and like us: