Amo Farm Partners Govt to Empower 50 Residents With 1,000 Noiler Birds

In a commitment to empower residents and improve nutrition, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has partnered with Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited. This collaboration empowers 50 residents with 1,000 Noiler birds, offering a sustainable poultry solu- tion to combat food insecurity, poverty, and malnutrition through a simple and accessible programme.

The Ministry’s initiative pro- vides carefully selected residents from the Lagos State Social Registry with a toolkit for success. Each beneficiary received a start-up pack consisting of 20 five- week-old Noiler birds, 25kg of Amo Byng Grower Pellet, and a pack of Divertamin, a nutrient blend for optimal bird growth and produc- tion. The Noiler Empowerment Program was among several presented at the micro-enterprise support ceremony hosted by the Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Ce- cilia Bolaji Dada, recently.

The event held in Lagos was graced by distinguished guests, including the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudania Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; commissioners of various ministries; Members of the State Executive Council; Permanent Secretaries; and others. Beneficiaries received training on optimal bird care from Amo Farm’s National Sales Coordinator for Noiler, Olayinka Akorede.

Noiler, which is an innovation of Amo Farm, not only offers a viable source of income but also provides an essential source of animal protein, particularly beneficial for children’s immune system, brain development, and overall health. Its hardy nature, delicious taste, and ability to thrive on kitchen waste make it perfect for low- resource farmers. Adaptable to diverse environments, the Noiler empowers communities by boosting food security, income, and sustainability.

She further explained that the Noiler birds were Dual-Purpose for both egg and meat production. “The female Noiler will start laying eggs at 20-22 weeks, supporting their feeding and income generation,” explained Ms. Akorede. Amo Farm’s Business Development Manager, Mrs. Itoro Awala Ale, further committed to assisting the Lagos State beneficiaries through extension services and support throughout their Noiler poultry ventures.

This builds on the company’s existing support of over 1.3 million small-holder farmers through Noiler farming. The Noiler bird’s rapid adoption for state empowerment pro- grams is evident.