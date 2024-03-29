AMO Farm Greets Muslim Customers As Ramadan All Nigerians To Address The Progresses

Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited has felicitated Muslim faithful with a warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to Muslim brothers and sisters as they embark on the sacred journey of Ramadan.

Amo Farm’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, in his goodwill message on Ramadan, emphasised the importance of self-reflection and dedication to positive values during Ramadan. According to him, as Muslims engage in fasting and prayer, the company supports them in maintaining their health and well-being with its nutritious poultry products.

He said: “As a company deeply committed to serving diverse communities, we recognize and celebrate the significance of this holy period for our Muslim customers and their families. Ramadan stands as a pillar of faith, calling upon believers to embrace virtues of uprightness, tolerance, and love as espoused in the Holy Quran. “In this spirit of unity and peace, Amo Farm urges our Muslim customers to uphold these values and find solace in their practice during this blessed time.”

According to the company’s Business Development Manager, Itoro Awala-Ale, Amo Farm’s Ntando Foods products are available during the Ramadan period for the good health required for fasting. They are good sources of protein required to curb stunting in children, malnutrition, and improved well-being. Amo Farm has made immense contributions to agricultural development across the country. It is known for its agro innovation with the Broiler bird, launched in 2014 after several years of research and development through a selective breeding process.