Amo Farm Boss Pledges Food Security, Growth In Agriculture

Share

Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, the Group Managing Director of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Ltd., a leading agribusiness company in the country has highlighted the crucial role of adequate nutrition, particularly protein, in ensuring the well-being of individuals, especially children.

Dr. Oduntan noted that Nigeria had the second-highest burden of stunted children globally, with a national prevalence rate of 32 per cent among children under five years old.

According to him, an estimated 2 million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), which significantly hampers their growth and development.

“Protein plays an essential role in the diet, especially for children under the age of five,” Dr. Oduntan said, adding “I call on government agencies, policymakers, and relevant stakeholders to work together, especially during this season, to ensure that every Nigerian has access to adequate protein intake.”

Dr. Oduntan explained how Amo Farm’s subsidiary, natnudO Foods, is contributing to the nation’s food security by providing high-quality animal protein.

He also shared how the company’s agro-innovation, the Noiler bird, is transforming lives in rural areas by offering a sustainable source of protein.

“Noilers provide affordable and nutritious meat and eggs for families in rural communities, thereby enhancing both their nutrition and economic well-being,” he stated.

He further stated that in response to rising food costs in urban areas and taking cue from the use of Noiler birds in rural communities to bolster protein intake, Amo Farm recently launched the Noiler City Initiative, aimed at providing affordable access to fresh eggs and meat for city dwellers.

Reflecting on past years, Dr. Oduntan expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of Amo Farm’s customers, partners, and stakeholders, whose trust has been instrumental in the company’s achievements.

“As we look forward to this new year, we reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier, more prosperous Nigeria through improved nutrition and sustainable agricultural practices,” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: