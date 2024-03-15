Amo Farm Advocates Agriculture As Pathway to Industrialisation

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of Amo Group, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, has called on the Federal Government to place the agricultural sector as the top priority in its quest to reverse the downturn in the economy, considering its huge contribution to employment, food security, and the nation’s development.

Dr. Oduntan insisted that the money Federal Government spent on agriculture was inadequate to stimulate the desired turn around, compared to the 10 per cent agreed in the Maputo Declaration by the African Union in 2003 and endorsed by member countries.

He made this submission at the joint conference of the Bank of Industry (BOI) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) held in Lagos, with the theme “Empowering Futures: A Collaborative Journey in Financing Nigeria’s Industrial Sector,” and well-attended by chief executive officers of banks, insurance companies and captains of industries.