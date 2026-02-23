AMNI Clarifies Context Following Related Court Rulings

AMNI International Petroleum Development Company Limited (AMNI) has clarified the context of media reports on a recent court ruling involving Cenroc FPSO Solutions Limited and CCM.

According to the Head, Corporate Communications, Didi Akinyelure, AMNI considered it important to clarify that both matters arise from substantially

similar commercial disputes relating to contractual claims.

“The companies referenced in these proceedings are affiliated entities with overlapping directorship and management structures.

The disputes concern the documentation and substantiation of certain contractual claims which AMNI has formally challenged in accordance with the agreements executed between the parties.”

The statement noted that both matters are subject to appellate processes, including applications for stay of execution and related relief. Adding that AMNI is pursuing all available legal remedies through the appropriate judicial channels.

“The Company wishes to emphasise that these proceedings do not relate to insolvency or inability to meet obligations. AMNI continues to operate in the

ordinary course of business and remains fully committed to its regulatory, contractual, and operational responsibilities.

AMNI will continue to respect the judicial process and will provide updates through official channels as appropriate.”