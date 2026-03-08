Amnesty, TI Bemoan Retirement Of DIGs

…say devt waste of manpower resources

Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI) have added their voices to the reported retirement of no fewer than 7 Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs),, saying the action does not augur well for the Police.

According to the organisations, apart from the resources wasted in terms of training, the retirement also has other cost implications in terms of experience and manpower loss.

The groups’ respective positions were made by the Head of Transparency International (Nigeria) and Board of Trustees Chairman, Amnesty International Nigeria, Auwal Musa, in a telephone conversation with the Sunday Telegraph.

Musa enjoined the Federal government to review what observers say is a “recurring decimal” in the country, which cuts across the Military and Security ecosystem.

This platform reports that the retirement of the 22nd indigenous IGP, and the subsequent appointment of Disu by President Bola Tinubu as replacement, necessitated the promotion of 7 Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) of Police to DIGs. “It’s a wasteful venture that the country experiences each time they make this political appointment.

“So much have been spent to train and groom officers, and without looking t the repercussion of losing these valuable, experienced people, and also the resources spent on them, we throw them away, and we are (allegedly) incapable of training the younger ones (officers) to even one thirds of the experience and capacity that these that you are pushing out have.

“So you are not (allegedly) having replacements in terms of capacity, in terms of experience, in terms of well-groomed officers. So, it’s a waste for the nation.

“I think it is important that the government begins to rethink this (development), both in the Police, in the Army; we have lost so much in terms of human resources that will help to address the insecurity in the country”, Musa stated.