Amnesty Student Emerges Overall Best In Western University

A Computer Science student who studied under Federal Government Presidential Amnesty Scholarship Programme, Ebiwari Shadrach, emerged as the best graduating student of Western Delta University (WDU), Oghara, Delta State.

Shadrach in his valedictory speech, appreciated late President Umaru Yar’Adua and his successors for continuing with the amnesty programme.

He stated that the Amnesty scholarship opened the door for him to achieve his academic and career goals, and challenged his fellow 2022/2023 graduands of WDU to “work on their weaknesses and provide solutions to societal problems as they embark on a new journey.”

The university visitor, Chief Onanefe Ibori, urged graduates to improve themselves in the face of adversity.

Ibori called on the university management to stick to its academic and educational plan to be a model for other institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Augustine Ikelegbe, disclosed that the university has significantly expanded its academic colleges from three to six whilst expanding degree programs and expanded enrollment.

Ikelegbe charged the graduands to remember the mission of their alma mater that produced men and women with capability and a deep sense of

responsibility for contribution to development.

He told them that they have to prove their mettle in the real world and demonstrate the virtues, knowledge, and competence acquired at Western Delta University.

Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki who was represented by his deputy, Phillip Shaibu urged the graduands to be the catalyst that will boost the economy of the country.

Obaseki further called on the state government to create an enabling environment for businesses to strive.

The university held a combined convocation ceremony for her 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023 graduates.