Amnesty Leaders To Launch Initiative To Unite PAP Beneficiaries

The National Chairman of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has said that plans are on ground to launch an initiative aimed at uniting key stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) in the region.

This he revealed is to enhance peace and drive development in the Niger Delta.

Ibena stated this on Friday when he led a delegation of Phase 2 leaders on a two-day visit to one of the key initiators of the Niger Delta struggle, Dr Selky Kile Torughedi, popularly known as General Young Shall Grow at Torughedi his country home in Azuzama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

At the highly powered, meeting between the Amnesty leadership and Torughedi, they discussed the progress of the Presidential Amnesty Programme under President Bola Tinubu and its current administrator, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro.

The deliberations focused on sustaining the gains of the initiative and expanding its impact across the Niger Delta.

Ibena also acknowledged Torughedi’s longstanding hospitality and mentorship, vowing to uphold humility and respect in his leadership.

In his response, Dr. Torughedi stressed the need for continued support for President Tinubu and Dr. Otuaro’s administration.

He also emphasized the importance of fostering peace and unity among Niger Delta leaders, particularly those in positions of authority, to attract meaningful development to the region.

Commending Ibena’s leadership, Torughedi praised his vision and his commitment to respecting and engaging with leaders.

He pledged to work closely with the Amnesty Programme leadership to ensure its continued success.

The delegation used the opportunity to pay a condolence visit to Dr Torughedi over the passing of his father, who died at the age of 98.

Expressing their heartfelt sympathies, the Amnesty chairman assured that the group would return in full force to support Torughedi when the funeral date is announced.

