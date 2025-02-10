Amnesty Leader Dismisses Allegations Against Otuaro

Share

The National Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has dismissed a recent petition against the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator, Dennis Burutu Otuaro.

He described the petition as baseless and the work of faceless individuals who do not have any stake in the Niger Delta Region.

Reacting to a petition allegedly submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday by one Odey Otunu and the so-called Niger Delta Liberators and Ex-Agitators Forum, Salvation insisted that Otunu is neither a beneficiary of the Amnesty Programme nor an indigene of the region.

He accused the petitioners of attempting to destabilize the region and smear Otuaro’s reputation, despite his widely acknowledged leadership in advancing the objectives of the programme across Phases 1, 2, and 3.

Salvation declared, warning against external interference in the programme.

He called on the EFCC and the public to disregard the petition, dismissing it as an unnecessary distraction.

Salvation reaffirmed the commitment of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to empowering and reintegrating ex-agitators while fostering sustainable development in the region.

He urged Niger Deltans to rally behind Otuaro and resist attempts by external forces to create unnecessary tension, stressing that unity and collaboration are key to achieving lasting peace and progress in the region.

Salvation said:” We will not allow elements who are enemies of progress to derail the laudable efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in ensuring sustainable development in the Niger Delta.

“The people of the Niger Delta are satisfied with Otuaro’s leadership. He has been working tirelessly to ensure the success of the amnesty initiative.

