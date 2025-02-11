Amnesty Leader Dismisses Allegations Against Otuaro

Share

The National Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has dismissed a recent petition against the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dennis Otuaro.

He described the petition as baseless and the work of faceless individuals, who do not have any stake in the Niger Delta Region project.

Reacting to a petition allegedly submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday by one Odey Otunu and the so-called Niger Delta Liberators and Ex-Agitators Forum, Salvation insisted that Otunu is neither a beneficiary of the amnesty programme nor an indigene of the region.

He accused the petitioners of attempting to destabilise the region and smear Otuaro’s reputation, despite his widely acknowledged leadership in advancing the objectives of the programme across Phases 1, 2, and 3.

Salvation, who warned against external interference in the programme, called on the EFCC and the public to disregard the petition, dismissing it as an unnecessary distraction.

