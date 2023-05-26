Amnesty Int’l Warns Nigeria Over Shell’s Proposed Sale Of USD 3bn Assets

As the Royal Dutch oil multinational, Shell, plans to exit Nigeria through the sale of both its stake in Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC JV) and its operating subsidiary, Amnesty International has advised the incoming administration in Nigeria, to ensure that the move does not lead to a further deterioration in human rights in the Niger Delta, a region blighted by decades of oil pollution. The divestment deal, in the past decade, the SPDC JV has sold much of its business in Nigeria, including oilfields, to several much smaller Nigerian- owned companies. The company is planning yet another deal involving its staff, facilities and infrastructure.

This includes 263 producing oil wells, 56 producing gas wells and a network of 3,173km of pipelines. However, Amnesty International said it had documented grievous and enduring human rights abuses resulting from oil contamination in the Niger Delta region, where Shell has operated since the 1950s. The global human rights organisation expressed concern that the proposed sale will deny people already harmed access to adequate remedy, and potentially expose many more to future abuses. In a new report titled: ‘Tainted Sale?’, which Amnesty international released yesterday, it recommended a series of safeguards and actions to help protect the rights of people potentially affected by Shell’s planned disposal of its onshore oil interests in the Niger Delta, reportedly for about US$3 billion.

Amnesty International’s Head of Business and Human Rights, Mark Dummett, said for decades spills have damaged the health and livelihoods of many communities in the Niger Delta and should not be allowed to wash its hands off the problems and leave. He said: “Shell has earned billions of dollars from this business and it must make sure that its withdrawal does not have negative human rights and environmental consequences. “By exercising appropriate oversight of Shell’s sale, Nigeria’s incoming administration has a unique opportunity to demonstrate its determination to uphold and protect the human rights of its citizens, including their rights to an adequate standard of living, clean water, and health.

“We urge the new government, under President Bola Tinubu, to ensure Shell’s sale does not end or limit the company’s liabilities. “As a condition of sale, it should require Shell to provide a full assessment of all existing pollution in the Delta. “The government should consider requiring Shell to act as a guarantor to ensure any purchaser is capable of making good and remediating damage caused by any future spills and that any buyer is committed to transparency and environmental compliance. “International standards, under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, are clear that Shell has a responsibility to conduct a human rights due diligence process on its decision to transfer assets. “This responsibility is independent of any steps Nigeria’s government will take,” Dummett said.