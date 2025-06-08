Amnesty Int’l Report On Insecurity Exaggerated, Says Group

Share

The Nigeria Safety and Peace Solidarity Movement (NSPSM) faulted the claim by Amnesty International (AI) suggesting inactivity by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) amid terrorism and other security challenges.

In a statement captioned, “Amnesty International and Exaggerated Report on Nigeria’s Security Situation”, the Group assured the general public of sustained efforts to restore total peace, security, and public order across the country.

NSPSM’s statement, which was signed by its Secretary, Andrew Paul Kato, read: “For peace and stability, the right information must be disseminated. This brings us to the recent exaggerated report by Amnesty International, which said that the Nigerian authorities have failed to protect lives and property from daily attacks by armed groups and bandits.

“The Nigeria Safety and Peace Solidarity Movement (NSPSM) is alarmed at this report, which does not reflect what is on the ground at the moment.

“We are not here to speak for the military, but as Nigerians with a stake in what is happening, we dare to say the Amnesty International report is not a true representation of efforts by the Nigerian government, especially the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris. Musa.

“One thing we find intriguing about Amnesty International in the Nigerian situation is that the organisation is (allegedly) blowing hot and cold.

