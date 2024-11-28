Amnesty Int’l: Police Killed 24, Detained 1,200 #EndBadGovernance Protesters

Share

The Amnesty International (AI) has said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) used excessive force against protesters during the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests between August 1-10 this year.

The global human rights group also accused the security agencies of killing at least 24 protesters in Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, and Niger states.

The organisation’s Country Director, Isa Sanusi, disclosed this while presenting a document titled: ‘Bloody August: Nigerian Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests’ in Kano yesterday.

Sanusi said the report documented violent crackdowns on peaceful protests against rampant corruption and economic hardship in Nigeria and noted that those killed during the protests included 20 young people, an older person, and two children.

The statement read in part: “Nigerian police used excessive force against protesters during the nationwide #EndBadGovernance demonstrations between 1-10 August, killing at least 24 people in the states of Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, and Niger.

“Bloody August: Nigerian Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests” documents the violent crackdown on peaceful protests against rampant corruption and economic hardship. Those killed included 20 young people, an older person, and two children.

“In all cases the victims were shot by the police, firing live ammunition at close range often at the head or torso, suggesting that officers were shooting to kill. “Two survivors suffered injuries after being shot by police in the arm and legs; others were suffocated by the indiscriminate use of tear gas.

“People in Nigeria witnessed unbelievable lawlessness as security personnel fired live ammunition at peaceful protests. The death toll could be higher than 24 because of the authorities’ desperate efforts to cover up the atrocities.” “Peaceful protest over government policies is now a matter of life and death in Nigeria,” said Sanusi.

