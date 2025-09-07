Amnesty Int’l Indicts Nigerian Military, IPOB, Other Criminal Gangs Over S’East Insecurity

A new report by Amnesty International has revealed alarming levels of violence, insecurity, and impunity in South-East Nigeria, where communities are caught between state-backed security forces, armed groups, and criminal gangs.

According to the report, at least 1,844 people were killed between January 2021 and June 2023 as the region descended further into chaos, with widespread human rights violations recorded across Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, and Imo states.

Residents told Amnesty International that those described as “unknown gunmen” were not strangers but familiar faces from their own communities, a reality that has deepened fear and mistrust.

The report noted that violence attributed to separatist groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), often overlaps with criminal attacks, making accountability difficult.

Since August 2021, the enforcement of sit-at-home orders by IPOB has further worsened the situation, disrupting economic life, closing schools and markets, and in many cases being imposed through intimidation and killings.

The report also accused the government-backed Ebube Agu militia and security agencies of gross human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances.

Communities such as Obosi, Awka, and Izombe have reportedly become ungoverned zones, where cult groups and criminal gangs operate with impunity, while state authorities either look away or respond with excessive force.

Amnesty International recommended urgent steps to address the crisis, beginning with impartial, transparent investigations into abuses by all actors, including state forces, IPOB, ESN, Ebube Agu, and criminal groups, with findings made public and perpetrators prosecuted in fair trials without the death penalty.

It urged the Nigerian government to ensure victims and their families received justice and reparations, including restitution, compensation, rehabilitation, and guarantees against further violations.

The organisation also called for concrete safeguards to end torture, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings by security forces, stressing that families of detainees must be promptly informed of their whereabouts.

It further pressed for amendments to domestic laws to criminalise enforced disappearances in line with international standards and demanded that all armed actors immediately end unlawful killings, torture, disappearances, and arson attacks in the region.

The report highlighted the devastating human toll of the violence, describing how residents have been forced to live in constant fear, with no faith in either the state or non-state groups that claim to protect them.

Amnesty International concluded that the South-East has reached a breaking point and warned that without urgent reforms, justice, and accountability, the cycle of violence and impunity will continue to consume lives and undermine stability in the region.