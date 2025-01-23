Amnesty Int’l Debunks Allegation Of Aiding Bandits, Boko Haram

Share

The Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Amnesty International Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has debunked allegation of aiding Boko Haram, bandits and other vices in the in the North.

Rafsanjani highlighted the work of Amnesty International “Our work the past 11 years has demonstrated Amnesty International Nigeria’s steadfast commitment to freedom, equality, and justice.

Rather, he claimed that the, “NGO’s mission was to uphold justice, accountability and the fundamental rights of every individual in Nigeria.” He explained further on how Amnesty International was established in Nigeria more than five decades.

He said: “Although Amnesty International’s work in Nigeria can be traced to 1967, with our intervention calling for human rights protection during Nigeria’s civil war.

“We embarked on a new journey in 2015 with the establishment of the Amnesty International Nigeria National Office.?”

