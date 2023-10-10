Amnesty Int’l condemns NBC over ‘final warning’ issued to Arise TV

Amnesty International has slammed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over the “final warning” letter it issued to Arise Television, accusing it of deliberately targeting the broadcast station for simply doing its job.

In a post on its X handle, the human rights watchdog said the letter sends the wrong signals that the Nigerian authorities are not prepared to be held accountable.

“Nigerian authorities must stop the unrelenting quest to silence media organisations like Arise Television which are crucial to ensuring independent and diverse media space in the country and fulfilling people’s right to information.

“Using regulations as a way to silence independent journalism is completely unacceptable. The media in Nigeria should be free to exercise their right to freedom of expression as protected by international law,” the organisation said.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had last week, issued Arise Television what it called a “final warning” on the alleged violation of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

Director-General of NBC, Balarabe llelah, gave the warning in a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Arise Global Limited, entitled “Preponderance of derogatory and incendiary remarks: Final warning,” the NBC underscored the tremendous responsibility put on Arise TV to manage the array of guests that may feature on the station, saying:

“For the benefit of the doubt, on 5 October, during ‘The Morning Show’ anchored by Reuben Abati, Rufai Useni and Ayo Mairo Ese, featured Oladotun Hassan and Dele Farotimi as guests.

The programme contained unguarded incendiary remarks by Dele Farotimi against the legislature, executive, judiciary and Mr President. “Similarly, on 6 October, ‘Newsday’ featured Kenneth Okonkwo (Spokesperson of the Labour Party), who used derogatory remarks on air. Your attention is, therefore, drawn to the relevant sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code for compliance, please.”