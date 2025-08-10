Amnesty Int’l Appeals For End To Mob Attacks In Nigeria

Amnesty International has called on Nigerians to end the rising wave of mob attacks on people accused of criminal behaviour, warning that such acts amount to grave human rights violations.

The global watchdog made the appeal during a sensitisation walk in Calabar, decrying the growing trend of people taking the law into their own hands rather than reporting crimes to the police.

Programme Manager of Amnesty International, Barbara Magaji, speaking to journalists after the walk held under sustained rainfall revealed that no fewer than 555 people have been lynched across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones over the last 11 years.

“Victims of mob violence are often framed or unjustly attacked because someone raises a false alarm against them in public places, including markets,” she said.

According to Magaji, the organisation spent two years documenting cases of mob attacks between 2012 and 2024. “On average, 55 people die every year as a result of mob violence,” she noted.

She explained that many victims were killed over allegations of witchcraft or petty theft, sometimes being stoned or burnt to death without proof. “Members of the public should stop taking the law into their hands and instead report such matters to the police,” she urged.

Magaji said the research covered all six geopolitical zones, documenting incidents state by state to build an accurate national picture of the menace.