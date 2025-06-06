Amnesty International Trains Journalists On Human Rights-Centred Reporting

Share

An NGO, Amnesty International, has organised a two-day training for journalists in Plateau on human rights centred reporting.

The participants at the training were largely members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Plateau chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Speaking at the event, Mrs Barbara Magaji, the Programme Officer of the organisation, said that the training was designed to enhance the skills of journalists in impactful and ethical human rights storytelling.

“This training has brought together journalists and media professionals from across the state. “It focuses on equipping participants with tools to report human rights stories with accuracy, sensitivity, and integrity.

“The sessions will cover practical insights on human rights principles, safety and protection for journalists, and strategies for gender-sensitive reporting,”she said.

A Media Expert, Dr ArthurMartins Aginam, advised participants to promote human rights through their reportage.

Aginam, who described journalists as the watchdog of the society, particularly called on them to promote the rights of vulnerable persons in the society. “Journalists can push ethical renewal by investigating and holding government accountable.

