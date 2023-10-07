Amnesty International Criticises FG Over Warning To Arise TV

The Federal Government has been heavily criticised by Amnesty International for cautioning Arise Television over what it perceives as “offensive and inflammatory comments” made on the network.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Friday issued a last warning to Arise Television regarding their use of offensive and provocative language on their channel.

The caution was conveyed through a letter titled “Prevalence of Offensive and Inflammatory Comments: Final Warning,” signed by Dr Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, the Director General of NBC.

The letter urged the TV station to have a delay mechanism to guard against undesirable contents.

The letter, directed to the Chief Executive Officer of Arise Global Media Limited, additionally urged the television station to fulfil its duty of ensuring that its guests maintain decorum and responsibility in their remarks.

In response to this move, Amnesty International expressed its disapproval on its social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), condemning the government for using regulations to suppress press freedom.

The international rights group asserted that the government, unwilling to be held accountable, resorted to employing regulations as a means to target and exert influence over the media.

The group noted that “Amnesty International condemns the ‘final warning’ issued to @ARISEtv by the FG through National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Targeting Arise TV simply for doing their work sends the wrong message that Nigerian authorities are not prepared to be held accountable.

“Nigerian authorities must stop the unrelenting quest to silence media organizations like @ARISEtv, which are crucial to ensuring independent and diverse media space in the country and fulfilling people’s right to information.

“Using regulations as a way to silence independent journalism is completely unacceptable. The media in Nigeria should be free to exercise their right to freedom of expression as protected by international law.”