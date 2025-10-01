Amnesty Expiration: Immigration Begins Nationwide Action Against Overstayers

Following the expiration of the three-month Amnesty window, the Federal Government granted foreign nationals with expired Visas, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has begun nationwide enforcement actions.

These include arrest, deportation, payment of fines and other sanctions deemed appropriate in accordance with the law.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by its spokesperson, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, the NIS said the enforcement commences today, upon midnight’s end of the grace period.

“Sequel to the earlier statement dated 5th July 2025, on the Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty) granted by the Federal Government of Nigeria, which allowed foreign nationals with expired immigration status to regularise their stay in Nigeria without penalties, the Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to notify the general public that the Amnesty window ends by midnight of 30th September 2025.

“With the expiration of the Amnesty period, effective 1st October 2025, enforcement actions will commence nationwide against foreign nationals who have overstayed their visa or violated their entry conditions”, Akinlabi stated.

He highlighted that the enforcement exercise will apply to such categories of holders of expired Visa on Arrival (VoA); holders of expired Single and Multiple-Entry Short Visit or Business Visas, individuals with expired Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card (CERPAC).

He continued: “In addition, foreign nationals found in violation of Nigerian Immigration Laws shall be subjected to sanctions, including payment of overstay penalties, removal and possible restriction from future entry into Nigeria.

“Similarly, the general public is to note that the following overstay penalties and entry restrictions are applicable to foreigners who have overstayed or violated their entry conditions;

“Less than 3 months of overstay attracts removal, payment of $15 per day for each day overstayed or the option of 2 2-year entry ban. 3 Months to 1 year attracts removal, payment of $15 per day or the option of a 5-year entry ban.

“1 year & above attracts removal, 10 years entry ban/permanent entry ban”.

He concluded thus: “The Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to ensuring lawful migration, safeguarding National Security, and promoting transparency and efficiency across all immigration processes”.