AMML Crisis: Staff Protest, Say We’re Living In Bondage 

Two weeks after the Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) one of the revenues generating agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) was enmeshed in a leadership crisis, the staff on Wednesday staged a protest, crying for help.

The angry staff said they now live in bondage since the leadership tussle broke out, noting that the office has become a death trap to them.

Recall that AMML for the past two weeks, has been almost shut down, following the fight between the sacked Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Faruk, who has refused to vacate office, and the new one.

Faruk was said to have been sacked after the resolution of the Shareholders, with the endorsement of the Group Managing Director of Abuja Investments Company Ltd, Abubakar Maina( AICL ) the supervising agency over AMML.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting staff, Musa Sheleng, who is the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-owned Companies(SSASCGOC), AMML decried the negative effects of the leadership on the staff.

Sheleng, also demanded that the leadership tussle be settled once and for all, to allow staff to put in their best, in discharging their duties.

According to him, “We are here to thank the Permanent Secretary for all he has been doing towards resolving the issues. But we are saying that he needs to do more because we are living in bandages.

“We are in an office where we can’t express ourselves. Some of us have been here as old as the company itself, but now the decision has brought enmity, and we are living in fear. You don’t know what happens when you come to work.

” It has been one episode of trouble to another. We want FCTA to stamp its final authority over the matter. We are aware of the Court cases, but we are saying the Permanent Secretary should come to the aid of AMML staff so that we can have a lasting solution. The facilities and markets and staff are suffering “