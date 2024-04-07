Amiwero: Buhari’s 2019 boarder closure increased poverty level by 40%

In a letter you wrote to President Tinubu on Blue Economy dated April 2, 2024, you noted that 21 years after the Cabotage Act came into force with the aim of protecting the interest of indigenous investors and professionals in the maritime industry, it has not made any meaningful impact. What is the way out?

The crux of the letter to Mr. Present is my determination to draw his attention of President Bola Tinubu to the inherent benefits of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 5 of 2003, The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA) Act No. 17 of 2007 and Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act No. 2 of 2010. These three Acts of the Parliament will drive what we are calling Nigeria’s Blue Economy NIMASA’s inadequacy, absence of a defined strategy and will for dutiful implementation has made it impossible for Nigerians to fully reap the gains which were intended by the laws for their benefit either as investors, professionals or artisanal employees in the maritime industry. I drew the attention of Mr President to Section 105 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act of 2010, which empowers NIMASA to enforce the compliance with the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 5 of 2003 and matters pertaining to Nigeria Content development Act of 2010. Since the enactment of these three legislative instruments meant for the development of indigenous capacity in the Maritime Sector, Nigeria is yet to find its feet due to the absence of developmental strategy as contained in various Acts, which is to activate and trigger the activities of indigenous operators and generate employment. Nigeria as a Maritime nation needs to speedily develop organizational architecture and responsibility to ensure the continuous growth of the Nigerian Economy in an increasing, dangerous and competitive environment, which resulted to the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMLCA) to earlier press for the proper implementation, with response from the Presidency The creation of capacity on indigenous operation and employment in the maritime industry is the responsibility of NIMASA as contained in the three legal instruments. There is a need for NIMASA to build indigenous capacity in the country to set the stage for steady economic growth which directly speaks solutions to the chains of challenges facing the country. The President has to also halt perceived capital flight, whereby foreigners, who dominate the maritime sector are taking the funds out rather than developing the country with them. All Maritime Nations provide direct or indirect aid to their Merchant fleet and maritime operation, which may include: Operation subsides, Construction subsidies, Trade in allowance, official low Interest loans, Official loan guarantees, Tax-free reserve fund, Duty-free import or Required materials, Cargo Reserves Policy and (Cabotage) regime.

The creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is to maximise the gains inherent in Nigeria’s Blue Economy resources. How is the country fairing in this regard?

The Blue Economy is not about ports. It is about the sea, oceans, lakes, canals and all you can derive from it. The Blue Economy is not about sitting down and taking pictures. The year is going and nothing is being done by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. From next week, we would be pushing out a lot of documents to the government. We have taken time to study this government and realise that we need to give them direction. We have not developed our fishery, which is one of the important parts of the Blue Economy. It is about what you find inside the seas and you must develop technicalities. It is not for one Ministry. It must be for the whole national government. We have a lot of resources far down inside the oceans; it is not just about the trade on the waterways.

What is your take on the recent reopening of Nigeria’s land borders with Niger Republic?

The closure of the land borders by the Buhari administration in 2019 was the worst decision made by the Federal Government. President Bola Tinubu made the same mistake with the closure of the Nigerian borders against Niger Republic following the military coup that toppled the democratic administration in that country. The closure of the land borders in 2019 increased Nigeria’s poverty level by 40 per cent and a lot of people lost their lives. Nigeria is a blind country. You cannot see America closing down its borders even with all the influx. They still manage it because it is an international agreement. The closure of the border against Niger Republic was affecting the inflows of traditional trading outlets between both countries. And, the country moved on before ECOWAS reversed itself. They were able to get their other means of continuing their trade. Meanwhile, the coup was not against Nigeria. So, the border closure was of no effect. If care is not taken, ECOWAS would collapse with the exit of the francophone countries. The closure is working against the seven states sharing borders with Niger.

Don’t you think the government is unnecessarily delaying renewal of the concession agreements?

It is necessary for the government to correct the absence of a Port economic regulator at the nation’s seaports and put in place a legal framework to support the concessioning. That my letter to President Bola Tinubu, which you referenced is titled, ‘Privatising Nigeria Ports Without Legal Framework and Economic Regulator since 2005 till date.’ There, I urged the government to set up a committee of experts to accommodate the shortfall inherent in the port privatisation system. Lack of legal framework has created hindrance and impediment in the port system that attracted high clearance cost, bottleneck, inconsistency and charges not tied to service collected by various organisations. I believe that creating a legal framework and economic regulator will reduce the cost of doing business, lengthy and cumbersome procedures as well as duplication of processes. Unless that is done, don’t expect that you would attract cargo from neighbouring Ports and Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to Nigerian seaports. To address impediment in the port system, which attract high clearance cost, bottleneck, inconsistency and charges not tied to service collected by various organisation, the lengthy and cumbersome process excludes Nigerian Port as a load centre, preferred Port or transshipment Hub due to the complexities inherent in our Port system, which makes our port the most expensive in the globe.

For Nigeria to become a Load Center and Hub Port for West and Central Africa; what will you advise the government to do?

The Federal Government should constitute a committee of experts to review the shortfall inherent in the Port system in order to reduce the cost of doing business, lengthy and cumbersome procedure and duplication of process and charges not tied to service, so as to attract back our cargo from neighbouring ports and foreign direct investment. We are more concerned about the process of privatising Nigerian Ports without legal framework and economic Regulator, which has constituted hindrance that resulted to gridlock on our roads, no holding bays, no trailer parks, no Government warehouses in the ports, no regulator to check the private monopoly of the terminal operators. These components were excluded from the Port privatisation process.

What impact does the forex crisis have on the import segment of Nigeria’s international trade? Positive or negative?

The incessant increase in Customs exchange rate for clearance of imported items at the Nigerian seaports and Airports, and instability of foreign exchange in the country, has led to ‘importers japa’, which implies dumping Nigerian seaports for Port of Tema, Ghana; Port of Lome, Togo and Port of Cotonou, Benin Republic. If you look at the records and NPA and Customs, you will find that importation into the country has declined by 65 per cent due to drop in business activities. Just about 60 to 80 containers are dropped daily for Customs’ examination as against 200 to 250 dropped in 2023. The trouble is these importers abandoning Nigeria for other ports in the Subregion are still importing for Nigeria but the port revenue and Customs taxes will go to other countries. If these importers divert their cargoes to neighbouring ports, we all know that 80 per cent of them will end up in the Nigerian market, either through smuggling or any other means of shipping. The implication is that it is the government that will lose at the end The floating exchange rate is responsible for the crisis in the import business. Sourcing for forex is another big problem attributed to ‘importers’ Japa’ to the ports of the neighbouring countries. For importers to move out of the country to go and look for solace is terribly disastrous and the implication is huge. That means, we cannot fund our imports and so many of our things. We are crashing down completely and people are moving out. As they are moving out, they are moving their companies out of the country.