Amir Khan Promises Big Show As Boxers Ready For ‘Chaos In The Ring’

Former world boxing champion, Amir Khan, has assured fans of an exciting and unforgettable event as top boxers from around the world arrive in Lagos for the highly anticipated boxing showcase, “Chaos in the Ring”. The historic event is scheduled for tomorrow, as part of celebrations marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

Organised by Balmoral Group Promotions in partnership with AK Promotions, the event will be staged at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos. It promises to bring worldclass boxing action to Nigerian soil and will feature several high-profile fights, including three continental title bouts.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lagos, Amir Khan, who is now a promoter after a successful professional career, said the event will not only bring global attention to Nigeria but also provide entertainment, cultural exchange, and opportunities for young talents.

He said the goal was to create a world-class experience for Nigerian boxing fans and open doors for future events in Africa. “We want to bring something unforgettable to Africa, and Nigeria is the perfect place for it. The atmosphere, the passion, the talent—it will be a night the world will talk about,” Khan said at a media briefing in Lagos.

The event’s headline fight will be a cruiserweight clash between two American stars, Brandon Glanton and Marcus Brown, both known for their aggressive styles and knockout power. In addition to the main event, fans can look forward to a packed card featuring boxers from Nigeria, Ghana, and other countries.