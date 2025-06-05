Aminu’s Death, Profound Loss To Nigeria – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has described the passing of Professor Jibril Aminu as a profound loss to Nigeria.

In a tribute to the respected academic and political leader, who died at the age of 85, the President extended his condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Adamawa State.

Professor Aminu, a renowned cardiologist, was one of Nigeria’s most accomplished medical professionals.

He distinguished himself in both medicine and politics, bringing intellectual depth and integrity to public service.

In his professional career, he garnered numerous accolades and fellowships, including those from the Nigerian Academy of Science, the Royal College of Physicians (London), the West African College of Physicians, and the Nigerian Postgraduate Medical College.

He held several notable academic and administrative positions, including Consultant in Medicine, Senior Lecturer and Sub-Dean of Clinical Studies at the University of Ibadan Medical School (1973–1975), Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (1975–1979), Visiting Professor of Medicine at Howard University College of Medicine, Washington DC (1979–1980), and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri (1980–1985).

In public service, Aminu served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States (1999–2003), Senator representing Adamawa Central (2003–2011), and as Minister of Education and later Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (1989–1992).

“He epitomised statesmanship and was deeply committed to building a greater Nigeria,” President Tinubu said.

“Professor Aminu’s passing is a profound loss to the nation, but as we grieve, we must find solace in his legacy. He left remarkable imprints in the sands of time.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and the people of Adamawa State. May he find eternal rest in Aljana Firdaus, and may Allah forgive his sins,” the President concluded.

