Aminu Was An Inspiration, Says Abbas

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed sadness over the demise of a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Prof. Jibril Aminu, describing him as a reputable elder statesman.

Aminu, who was Nigerian Ambassador to the US from 1999 to 2003 and member of the Senate (Adamawa-Central) between 2003 and 2011, passed away yesterday in Abuja after an illness.

Abbas, in a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, said Prof. Aminu lived an impactful and exemplary life.

The speaker, who said Aminu left at a time that Nigeria needed patriots and technocrats with vast experience like him, noted that the elder statesman was one of the stars that the country sold to the world. “Prof. Aminu was a revered technocrat and politician who served the nation with utmost patriotism and loyalty.”

Share