Aminu Kano’s Nephew: Shagari Offered Aminu Kano Vice Presidency To Join Govt After 1979 Poll

A controversial yet well loved personality, late Mallam Aminu Kano was one of the nationalists who fought for the attainment of the country’s Independence from the British. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, his nephew, Mr. Umar Aminu Kano, took us through his life and times. He exposed many things about the personality of the enigmatic political figure who he stated was focused and committed to the downtrodden in the society. Excerpts:

Late Mallam Aminu Kano was a nationalist who was one of those that championed the nation’s Independence from the British, as a nephew, what kind of man was he to his children and wives?

I will say that the late Mallam Aminu Kano was a true son of this country and Africa as a whole. As you mentioned, he was a nationalist who joined other patriots to fight for and ensure that the country attained its Independence.

He was very selfless and was always championing the cause of the common man and the less privileged in society. He was one of the critical pillars that contributed immensely to the development of the country. He was a man who put the interest and the common good of the people above personal interest.

He was a man who fought and died for the emancipation of the common man. Right from his childhood he championed the cause of the masses particularly in issues relating to youths and women.

As an uncle, what kind of man was he when you lived with him? What did you see of him?

The late Mallam Aminu Kano was a father that anyone would dream of. He was very protective of his family members and those that lived under his care. Let me give you one example to buttress my point. In his household, we grew up with 40 or 40 plus children who lived with us under his roof.

My uncle adopted so many children who lived with us. I am his nephew and I grew up with many other children who were equally his nieces and nephews under the same roof. It was sort of a habit for him to take children from the streets and bring them home.

There are so many people bearing Aminu Kano that are not biologically related to us in any way. He was a man who loved children a lot. He also loved the responsibility of sending children to school whether they were related to him or not.

Many people who lived with him never even realised that they were not his biological children until when we became of age because there was no difference between how he related to us and his children. Mallam was an outstanding father. He was not just an uncle, he was a father and a leader who showed us the way.

What was his usual day like; I mean when he woke up and the things that he did first thing in the morning?

The late Mallam used to wake up by 4:30 am to observe his early morning prayers. After that, he would pick his radio to listen to news on BBC, Voice of America, Radio France and all the major radio channels across the world.

When he was done with this, he would then come down to take his breakfast. He would thereafter meet with members of his extended family in his library to discuss anything about the family. He would then supervise the children on their way to school.

He would thereafter ask the wives and the housemaid for whatever they need. After concluding domestic activities, he would then go out to meet with his guests who would have been waiting to see him.

What kind of guests came to see him?

So many categories of people such as politicians, community leaders who came to see him for one issue or the other to meet their domestic needs, many of the talakawas (mass- es) came to see him usually for help to meet their needs.

Other sets of people would come to ask for one form of letter or recommendations to be employed somewhere. He would sit with them from 8am till about 9pm in the night. The Mallam was not one who would close his doors to people. Everyone was entitled to see him for whatever reason.

He had an office along Ibrahim Taiwo Road and the secretariat of the party was very close to his house too. By that time, he was the leader of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP). When he wasn’t in the party secretariat, he would go to his office.

He would stay for between three and four hours in any of the offices. He usually closed by 5 pm. On his way home, he would visit family members and friends but he was always on time to observe his evening prayers by 8pm. When he finished, the wives would take his food to him.

What I remember is that everyone around was free to join him for dinner. When he was done, everyone would have the opportunity to gist with him and by 10pm, he would retreat to his personal chambers with members of his family. This was his daily routine.

What I can remember was that he would go round the rooms to see if everyone was at home. In case he discovered that someone wasn’t around, he would ask if the person sought permission to go to wherever he went to before deciding on what to do.

He would eventually make sure that everyone had stayed in the room before shutting the door. He would then go to his library to read before retiring to bed by 11pm.

What was his favourite meal?

His favourite meal was fura denono. It’s a food made of millet and milk. He had a dog and some cats too, instead of eating his food, he would give the meat to the dogs and cats.

He was someone who loved pets so much. What our mothers did was to send the animals away before serving his meals, otherwise he would give it to the pets, particularly the meat or protein in the meet.

People of his generation were known to be disciplinarians, what he one?

A disciplinarian in what way?

I asked if he was someone given to punishing children when they made mistakes?

Mallam was not like that. He was used to bringing children closer to himself when they did anything wrong. What he normally did was to try to understand why you did whatever you must have done.

Like my senior sister used to tell me, he would call you when you abused somebody. He would ask you why you did what you did after which he would tell you not to do what you did again.

Mallam used to correct children by bringing them together. He preferred to discuss things with children rather beating them.

Apart from the talakawas who came to see him, what kind of guests usually came to see him?

There is something that is not in public glare, he associated with all categories of people particularly traditional rulers whom he had very good relationship with. Many of them usually came to him for one thing or the other. They came to seek his advice on issues.

District heads came to him. Even the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, usually came to our house. There was a time that he used to consult Mallam on many issues that concerned the Emirate. He (Aminu Kano) too used to go to the palace to see the Emir.

He hosted members of the business community too. They had a very good and cordial relationship with him. He gave them advice whenever they came to him; he was someone who had travelled far and wide. He was someone with extensive contacts in Africa and Europe and all other parts of the world.

They came to him for one issue or the other. I mean people like Alhaji Aminu Dantata and many other big business personalities in Kano. Most that came to him were talakawas.

You said he had a wonderful relationship with the late Emir of Kano but there is this impression that he had a not too cordial relationship with the traditional institution in the North because of the kind of politics he played, how true is that?

That assertion is true, I can’t dispute that but what I can say is that he was hostile to some traditional rulers who had feudal disposition to their subjects but he mostly had excellent personal relationships with many of the traditional rulers.

My personal understanding of his relationship with the traditional rulers is that he came from a Salawa Clan of Fulani which made him a prince of sorts but despite that, he fought and championed the cause of the talakawas.

Despite his closeness to the Emir, he would tell him if he (the Emir) did anything bad. The relationship was not sour. He was against any form of oppression of the poor people.

Though younger in age, he was a contemporary of late Sir Ahmadu Bello, what do you know of the relationship between the two of them?

Very good, the relationship was like what I told you existed between him and traditional rulers in the North. Though he opposed the manifestos and ideology of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, they had so many things in common.

He was initially a member of the NPC (Northern Peoples Congress) but when he felt uncomfortable with the manifestos, he left and founded the Northern Elements Progressives Union (NEPU). The same thing happened in 1979 when he was a member of the NPN (National Party of Nigeria) but when he saw that the party did not conform with his philosophy and ideology, he left again and formed the PRP (Peoples Redemption Party).

I am trying to tell you that they are all contemporaries. They shared the same concern for Nigeria, for the talakawas but he felt that their plans for the talakawas were unworkable, so he left to form another party of his own.

In the First Republic, Mallam used to go to the Premier to give him advice. If he felt that there was anything to be done in the North or in Nigeria, he would go to see Sir Ahmadu Bello. So, he had a very cordial relationship with Sir Ahmadu.

What about the late Alhaji Shehu Shagari?

He was a very good friend of the late President Shehu Shagari too. I personally had a chat with the late Shehu Shagari and he told me that after the 1979 general election which my uncle lost to him, he had called Mallam to tell him that he was impressed by his intellectual ability but that he wasn’t going to win but Mallam replied that he would like to test his popularity.

He said this jolted Mallam from his seat and was heading towards the door. Late President Shagari later told him that he would cause an amendment to the Constitution to have two vice presidents from the South and the North and when that was done, he would make Mallam his vice president from the North.

Mallam said he was going back to consult with his people about what Shehu Shagari was offering them. He (late Shagari) told me that the difference between him and my uncle was that they had different approaches to solving the talakawa issue.

What was the relationship between him and many of his protégés, the likes of Alhaji Abubakar Rimi and Alhaji Balarabe Musa?

Among those that I can remember, there are so many political sons that he had, some are late while others are still alive. He had a very good relationship with them like that of a father and son.

Like you mentioned, former governors of old Kano and Kaduna States and others were like sons to him. They enjoyed a very wonderful relationship with him. He was proud of all of them all in and out of government.

But there were times that some of them drifted away from him and defected to other parties…

I may not really know why they drifted apart because I was very young then. What I understand is that there were two issues that they had with Mallam.

According to some of the other inner circles of the Mal-lam, there were some aspects of the manifestos that had been set aside by the PRP which Alhaji Rimi and Alhaji Musa were implementing in government. There were also the issues of appointments that the Mallam didn’t have inputs into.

Was this the reason late Alhaji Rimi resigned from office as Kano governor?

No! He didn’t resign. What happened was that he left the PRP for the NPP (Nigeria Peoples Party). His resignation was as a result of leaving the PRP to seek re-election but was defeated by the late Alhaji Sabo Barkin Zuwo who contested on the platform of the PRP.

When he resigned from office, Alhaji Dawakin Tofa took over from him?

Yes! Alhaji Abdul Dawakin Tofa took over from him.

Was there any occasion when the paths of the late Mallam and that of Chief Obafemi Awolowo crossed during their political journey?

There was a time that the late Chief Awolowo visited the late Aminu Kano though they were in different political parties. We were at the airport to receive the late Chief Awolowo. He met with him then in the early 80s.

The other occasion that I remember was when they went for a political dialogue at the Arewa House. I saw them seated together chatting freely and exchanging banters.

He was a very well-known figure who is known to be very honest, does his name in any way open the door to you?

Yes! As a nephew who bears his name, I have never struggled to get things done in Nigeria. Wherever I go, and I mention my name, people regard me a lot.

Wherever I find myself, I usually get preferential treatment. We are very proud of the name and we are very proud of the family we come from.