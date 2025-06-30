Aminu Dantata To Be Buried Beside Wife In Medina Today’

Saudi Arabian government approved the burial of Alhaji Aminu Dantata in Medina today. His Private Principal Secretary Mustapha Junaidu announced this in a Facebook post yesterday.

The businessman and philanthropist passed away in the early hours of Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), aged 94.

He said: “It has been confirmed that Aminu Alhassan Dantata will be transported from Abu Dhabi to the holy city of Madinah for his final rites.

“Authorities have granted the necessary approvals for the transfer and preparations are underway for the Janazah (funeral prayer) scheduled to take place tomorrow morning.”

Junaid explained that it was Dantata’s wishes Dantata to be buried in Medina next to his wife Rabi’a Dantata, who died in 2023. He attributed delays in finalising the arrangements to non-office hours because it is the weekend.