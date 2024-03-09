Amid Tears, Wigwe, Wife, Son Buried In Rivers

…Cheers as Fubara, Ameachi shake hands

It was an emotional moment in the Isiokpo Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State as the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, and his wife Mrs Doreen Chizoba were buried alongside their first son, Chizzy.

Their remains were interred at a private cemetery within Wigwe University premises in Isiokpo Community.

In attendance at the burial were the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, James Ibori, Mr Peter Obi, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, as well as former governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Others are Kayode Fayemi, Governor Alex Otti of Abia, Bukola Saraki, Aliko Dangote, Sanusi Lamido, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, and Babajide Sawno-Olu of Lagos.

Many who attended the funeral service could not hold back tears when the remains of Wigwe, his wife and son were finally laid to the ground after they had been moved from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Isiokpo shortly after a funeral service.

Earlier, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Lion of Judah parish, Isiokpo, Fubara dwelt on the vanity of life, while lauding the contributions of Wigwe to society within the short time he lived.

He noted that life is all about the contributions one makes to better humanity, rather than living a million years living well and making the right impacts.

The governor drew the attention of all to the transient nature of life and wondered why people knowing that, would resort to killing or make life a living hell for others

also promised the state government’s commitment to supporting Wigwe University.

On Friday, there was a Christian wake in honour of the departed in Omueke, Isiokpo which also had clusters of very important dignitaries in attendance.

Meanwhile, dignitaries cheered as

former governor Amaechi and Governor Siminalayi Fubara were seen in public for the first time shaking hands while exchanging pleasantries at the funeral service for the Wigwes.

The two men, who are in two political camps have not been seen publicly before and after Fubara emerged as governor, after defeating Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), whom Ameachi backed in 2019 and 2023.