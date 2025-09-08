Amid Risks, Demand For Nigeria’s Jet A1 Hits N365bn

As 349,000 tonnes of jet A1 valued at N365 billion ($236 million) left Nigeria to various destinations, investors are being urged to carefully assess the risks tied to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). As at weekend, average price of the fuel in Spain was $675.50 per metric tonne.

However, last week, six vessels departed Nigeria with the fuel following high demand in Australia, Chile, Spain, Italy, Poland, United States, Netherlands and Turkey as Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that Front Future left the country with 99,000 tonnes; Nave Atria, 40,000 tonnes and Albaro, 44,000 tonnes.

Others are Pacific Blue, 44,000 tonnes; STI Mighty, 44,000 tonnes; Ardmore Endurance, 40,000 tonnes and MH Daisen, 38,000 tonnes. Findings from ship traffic revealed that Front Forture was currently en route to Brisbane, Australia, with an estimated arrival time being September 14, 2025, as Albaro is around Lome Port in Togo and MH Daison currently en route to New York, United States, with an estimated arrival time on September 18, 2025.

Also, STI Mighty is currently located off the US East Coast, anchored in the Long Island Sound. Meanwhile, NGO Climate Catalyst and the SASHA Coalition have stressed the need for robust due diligence to ensure investments in aviation biofuels and e-fuels are both environmentally sustainable and financially sound.

It noted in its report that biofuel feed stocks may cause biodiversity loss, land-use change emissions or breach environmental rules, leading to regulatory penalties, saying that poor worker reskilling, lack of local economic planning, or weak community engagement could destabilise jobs and damage reputations.

Also, it explained that misuse of resources like food, water or energy could exacerbate insecurity, undermining community wellbeing and long-term investment stability. To mitigate these risks, the guide provides a framework of questions investors can use to engage with portfolio companies, including requirements for transparent lifecycle emissions accounting, holistic risk assessments, and greater accountability in SAF projects.

Climate Catalyst and SASHA argue that this approach not only protects investors but also ensures that the aviation industry’s fuel transition genuinely contributes to a sustainable and equitable climate pathway. Advocacy Manager at the SASHA Coalition, Nuala Doyle, said that alternative fuels from truly sustainable feed stocks were critical for achieving net zero aviation, saying with supply currently low, significant investment was needed to scale these solutions at the necessary pace.

He said: “However, without proper precautions, misplaced investments today risk locking in economic, environmental or social harms for years to come.” Recall that Global aviation bodies like the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) had championed the adoption of SAF as part of an ambitious goal to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

In an effort to meet environmental targets, the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) called for the new Dangote Refinery to lead the charge in SAF production, noting that Africa, home to one of the fastest-growing aviation markets, must position itself at the forefront of sustainable aviation fuel development.

With Dangote Refinery’s advanced infrastructure and capacity, AFCAC sees it as a potential key player in reshaping the continent’s aviation fuel landscape, making SAF production a priority for future-proofing the industry. In July 2025, NPA’s shipping data indicated that 488,000 tonnes of the fule left the country, while 527,000 tonnes tonnes in June.

The export increased by 62 per cent from 186,000 tonnes in May to 488, 000 tonnes in July. The shipping data also revealed that 13 vessels left the Dangote Jetty in Lagos July and 12 vessels in June to various destinations as Grace lifted 44,000 tonnes; MT Amif, 19,000 tonnes; Elandra Palm, 40,000 tonnes and STI Meraux, 37,000 tonnes, Torm Alexandra, 44000 tonnes; Binta Saleh, 44,000 tonnes; Al Khtam, 44,000 tonnes and MT Hellas Fighter, 44,000 tonnes.

As at July 28, a tonne of the fuel costs $661.2 in Nigeria, while it is $675 per tonne in country like Spain and $692 per tonne in New York. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that Grace left Nigeria with its cargo en route to Novorossiysk Port, Russia as f Elandra Palm headed for the port of Fawley, United Kingdom.

Also, STI Mythic with its 40,000 tonnes fuel is expected to deliver its cargo at Las Palmas Port, Spain, while Albaro has delivered its cargo in the same port. It was also gathered that Al Khtam left Nigeria for Angola with its product as MT Hellas Fighter positioned to load its cargo. The data provided by NPA indicated that 341,000 tonnes left the country in June 2025 and 186,000 tonnes in May to various destinations.