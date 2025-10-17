Amid Outrage, FG Says Release Of Maryam Sanda, 81 Others Still Being Reviewed

In an effort to douse the heat generated by last week’s decision to grant clemency to a number of people, the Federal Government has said Maryam Sanda nor any of the 81 other inmates granted Presidential Clemency have not been released from detention.

The clarification followed the outrage that followed the Council of State’s decision to back President Bola Tinubu administration’s move to release the convicts, some of whom were on death sentence, life imprisonment, for murder, drug trafficking, illegal mining among others.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had said clemency granted to people convicted of serious offences weakened public faith in the criminal-justice system and “emboldens criminality.”

While the National Publicity Secretary of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi,had described the move as an abuse of the presidential power of mercy, adding that it is “a national disgrace”. Different human right groups and various associations had also weighed in on the development with many expressing their dismay.

But in a statement yesterday, the Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, who chaired the Committee that recommended clemency for the convicts, said none of them had been released, because it was still at the review stage and not the final step. Acknowledging the “public’s vigilance and constructive feedback”, the minister said it had strengthened institutional integrity.

The statement reads in part: “The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to clarify that no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of the President’s power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody.

“The process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

“It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary.

This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action. “This verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and due diligence.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appreciates the public’s vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity. Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance.

“There is no delay in the process; it is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President’s mercy. As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed. The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness.”