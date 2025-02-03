Amid Hardship, $1.13bn Worth Of Food Items Exported From Nigeria

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded N3.53 trillion ($2.14 billion) in non-oil exports at Lilypond Export Command in 2024.

The exports were shipped out in 30,979 containers. It was revealed that agricultural products emerged as the leading contributor to the total export value, accounting for $1.13 billion or 53 per cent of the overall export cargoes.

Its Area Controller, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, noted that the development highlighted the growing resilience and untapped potential of Nigeria’s non-oil export industry, particularly in agricultural products, manufactured goods and solid minerals.

According to him, manufactured goods contributed $341 million, while solid minerals and other products added $336 million and $331 million respectively, adding that the performance underscores efforts of stakeholders to improve the quality and global competitiveness of Nigerian exports.

Odusanya explained: “The operation generated ₦275.83 million in revenue through the 2.5 per cent surcharge on previously imported goods, as mandated by the 2021 Fiscal Policy.

This financial boost further reinforced government coffers. “Despite an overall successful year, the fourth quarter of 2024 saw a decline in export activities due to global market dynamics and logistical challenges, including a shortage of empty cargo boxes.

“Key metrics from Q4 include: $783.22 million exports, down 16.44 per cent from $937.36 million in Q3, whole export tonnage which was 314,671 metric tonnos, recorded a 22.49 per cent decrease from 405,980 metric tonnes in Q3.”

Also Odusanya said that revenue from the non-oil export Supervision Scheme (NESS) increased significantly, noting that it rosed by 32.51 per cent from ₦5.33 billion in Q3 to ₦7.07 billion in Q4.

However, the comptroller said that the success story was largely attributed to the strong collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other key stakeholders.

He added that the partnership fostered a conducive environment for trade and equipped exporters to navigate international markets with greater efficiency.

He added: “The NCS emphasised the importance of compliance with global standards, particularly for agricultural exports, to ensure product integrity and competitiveness in international markets, including China, Japan and Thailand.”

Odusanya urged exporters, logistics providers and regulatory bodies to sustain the momentum achieved last year in 2025.

Recall that the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi had said that the country’s export trade performance was impressive, with the total Cost, insurance and Freight (CIF) value rising significantly to ₦136.65 trillion in 2024 from ₦42.77 trillion in 2023, marking a 219.5 per cent increase.

He explained: “This 234 per cent increase in export mass, coupled with the higher value, indicates a robust growth of export trade and suggests increasing competitiveness of Nigerian products in the international market.

“The total trade value handled by the service in 2024 amounted to ₦196.94 trillion, compared to ₦70.50 trillion in 2023, representing a 179.3 per cent increase.

This substantial growth in trade value, achieved with fewer but more valuable transactions, is evident of the increasing sophistication of Nigeria’s international trade and the effectiveness of our trade facilitation measures.

“In line with our pledge to adopt global best practices in trade facilitation, improve operational excellence, and enhance security, I am pleased to report significant progress in implementing these commitments.

The Service successfully implemented various measures to enhance operational efficiency through modern procedures enabled by the new NCS Act.”

Last year, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said it facilitated 15.23 million metric tonnes or (15.23 billion kilogrammes) of non- oil exports between January 2019 and June 2023 at the various seaport terminals.

The authority’s statistics revealed that in 2019 the seaports recorded about 2.8 million metric tonnes of export; 2020, 3.8 million tonnes; 2021, 3.79 million tonnes; 2022, 5.1 million tonnes and between January and June 2023, 3.5 million metric tonnes.

It was learnt that in 2022 alone, a total of $4.8 billion non-oil exports was recorded at the seaports.

Also, no fewer than 27, 595 containers laden with agricultural produce, manufactured goods, solid mineral among have been processed for export by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from the nation’s ports to various destinations in 2024.

Between January and June 2024, the Lilypond Export Command alone processed no fewer than 6,717 containers (Twenty Equivalent Units) of agricultural produce valued at N433 billion ($288.8 million).

Share

Please follow and like us: