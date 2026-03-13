… records 47 billion euros deals, 5,601 exhibitors, 97, 000 attendees

This year’s edition of ITB Berlin 2026, which marked the 60th anniversary of the yearly travel and tourism trade show, which is regarded as the world’s leading travel and tourism show, held between March 3 and 5, 2026, ended on a positive and celebratory note, with Angola as Host Country.

Despite the tense situation in the Middle East following the US-Israel and Iran war, the trade show held successfully, recording, according to the organisers, about 97,000 attendees from numerous source and destination markets. This development, they say, demonstrates the importance of trust, international cooperation and face-to-face meetings in the industry. A total of 5,601 exhibitors from 166 countries were represented at ITB Berlin.

This once again demonstrates ITB Berlin’s im- portance as the leading international travel trade show, especially in challenging times. With 96 per cent of visitors emphasising the high quality of meetings and their intention to return, underlining the continuing international appeal of the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show in its anniversary year.

A key feature of ITB Berlin is its im- portance for doing direct business: deals and purchasing decisions worth 47 billion euros were made during the trade show. This figure is based solely on transactions concluded at ITB Berlin and underlines the importance of the trade show as a reliable platform for relevant market decisions and successful business.

“In its anniversary year, ITB Berlin once again brought markets together, facilitated discussions on joint future business and demonstrated its importance for international dialogue and cooperation, especially in times of geopolitical tensions – particularly in the Middle East. As a mirror of the industry, it provided a reliable framework for establishing contacts, exchanging ideas and doing business,” said Dr Mario Tobias, Chief Executive Officer of Messe Berlin.

With over 24,000 visitors from all over the world, the ITB Berlin Convention again underlined its claim to be the industry’s leading international discussion and knowledge forum in 2026. Under the heading ’Leading Tourism into Balance’ and taking part in 200 sessions at 17 theme tracks, over 400 leading speakers discussed different topics.

… The Maldives is Host Country for 2027

Ahead of next year’s event, the organisers, Messe Berlin, unveiled The Maldives as the Official Host Country of ITB Berlin 2027, billed to hold between March 16 and 18, 2027. To this end, the island nation is expected to wow the travel world with the beauty, diversity and hospitality of the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

Ibrahim Shiuree, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Visit Maldives (MMPRC) and Dr Mario Tobias, CEO of Messe Berlin, signed the agreement during an official photo ceremony at the Maldives’ stand in Hall 5.2, during the just concluded ITB Berlin 2026. “We are delighted that 10 years after their first appearance as Host Country, the Maldives will once again take centre stage at ITB Berlin.

This long-standing partnership underscores the importance of ITB Berlin as a global platform and highlights the Maldives’ prominent role in the international travel industry,’’ Messe said. Adding; ‘‘In 2027, we look forward to showcasing the Maldives’ extraordinary beauty and diversity, while also demonstrating how tourism and sustainability can go hand in hand.’’

While Shiuree noted; “ITB Berlin provides us with the ideal plat- form to showcase the unique experiences our islands offer to travellers from a r o u n d the world. We look forward to welcoming the global tourism industry in Berlin and highlighting the diversity, quality and hospitality that define the Maldives as a destination.”

Ahead of this historic hosting, the year 2027 has been officially designated “Visit Maldives Year,” a landmark national tourism initiative aimed at highlighting the Maldives’ unique appeal on the global stage Disclosed by the country’s President, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the campaign emphasises the country’s commitment to sustainable growth, international collaboration, and the continued development of its tourism sector as a key driver of the economy.

Through a series of global marketing efforts, including participation in major travel events, roadshows, and targeted digital campaigns, “Visit Maldives Year” will showcase the islands’ natural beauty, cultural richness, and world-class hospitality to travellers and partners worldwide, reinforcing the Maldives’ position as a leading long-haul destination.

Offerings of Destination Maldives

With more than 1,000 islands, turquoise lagoons, white sandy beaches and vibrant coral reefs, the Maldives rank among the most iconic long-haul destinations worldwide. The country stands for exclusive resort experiences, authentic local island tourism and warm hospitality. As Host Country of ITB Berlin 2027, the Maldives will present the full diversity of its tourism offering: from luxury resorts and boutique properties to diving experiences, water sports, wellness retreats and cultural encounters. Sustainability remains an integral part of the country’s tourism strategy, with numerous initiatives dedicated to protecting marine ecosystems and supporting local communities.