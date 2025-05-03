Amid Divorce, Annie Macaulay To Unveil Online TV

Share

Nollywood actress and wife of singer, 2Baba, Annie Macaulay, has revealed that despite her marital situaton, she is dedicating her time and energy to her career. Annie announced the launch of her online TV station, Annie Macaulay TV at the 17th Headies Awards held recently.

According to Annie, the station has already produced a series that will air soon.

“Right now, I’m working on my own TV station, my own online TV, Annie Macaulay TV. I want everyone to be ready for different things. We’ve already done a series which will soon air on Annie Macaulay TV, very soon,” she said.

Annie expressed gratitude for her family’s support during this period, highlighting her children’s well-being, with her eldest daughter studying abroad.

“My children dey kampe, my family dey kampe. My first daughter is abroad studying, don’t play with her o, don’t play with my kids, they are my backbone, “she said.

Affectionately referring to the children as her “backbone”, Annie has also secured her first ambassadorial deal.

