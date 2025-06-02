Amid Business Disruptions, BUA Invests Over $65m To Upgrade Terminal

Share

After the unlawful termination of its operation, BUA Group said it had invested over $65 million with no recourse to public funds or subsidies at its Terminal B, Rivers Port in Port Harcourt.

The company said that the contract, which was awarded to TREVI, would be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The company was reacting to recent public statements by a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, who accused BUA Group and its Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, of breaching a concession agreement and distorting facts.

The claims were made in response to the chairman’s interview and article titled: ‘Two Years of President Tinubu: A Business Perspective,’ which celebrated Nigeria’s reform trajectory and referenced prior instances of arbitrary disruptions to business operations, without naming anyone, a situation that has now been curtailed by President Tinubu’s no-nonsense approach to bringing sanity and stability to the business environment in Nigeria.

The group explained: “Ordinarily, we would not engage, but the distortions in her response necessitate this factual clarification, especially as they relate to her actions during her tenure as MD of the NPA.”

According to the chairman, the company entered into a valid long lease agreement in 2006 with the NPA to rehabilitate and operate Terminal B at Rivers Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, saying that before Usman’s appointment, BUA had begun formal engagement with the NPA to address outstanding remedial works and infrastructural deficiencies. Rabiu noted that the discussions were near conclusion when she assumed office, however, he explained that rather than build on that process, Usman ignored BUA’s requests and obligations under the agreement.

Share