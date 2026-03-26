AMG Inaugurates Women Coordinators For Tinubu In Ondo

The Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) has inaugurated 203 Ward Coordinators for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election in Ondo State.

The Director General of the AMG, Asiwaju Muyiwa Asagunla, admonished the women’s Ward Coordinators to leave no stone unturned in ensuring victory for President Tinubu.

He said the group has no choice but to ensure 95 percent of the total votes cast in the state next year.

Asagunla frowned at a situation where campaigners would stay in Akure, the state capital instead of going back to their respective wards and polling units to mobilise votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Director General expressed confidence in the women’s ability to deliver votes for President Tinubu in next year’s election.

He said they would deliver not less than 80 percent of their votes for the APC and its candidates.

A former Commissioner and Leader of the women, Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju who inaugurated the senatorial, local government, and 203 Ward executives said the women in the state are ready to give President Tinubu 75 per cent of their votes in the 2027 elections.

She said the facilitator of the AMG and the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunj-Ojo, has given them the mandate to deliver votes massively for President Tinubu in next year’s election.

According to her, the President has done much for the people of the state in terms of road construction and appointments of prominent indigenes of the state into his cabinet and the best way to repay him is through their votes.

Her words “Our mandate is to mobilize Ondo State women for the reelection of our President, we are here meeting today with 203 wards coordinators across Ondo State to sensitize them, very soon we will go out to the local government areas to talk to them.

Basically, our assignment is to talk to women across all local government, this is the structure, we have deputies too

“The mandate given to us is to ensure 95 percent of women in Ondo State vote for Tinubu, we are going out now, to talk to our women to bring them together to let them know what the president is doing for us

“Tinubu has done so much for us, go to the south, he has dualized the Ondo-Akure road, if you go to Ilesha now, he is doing it, he has done so many empowerments for our people. Our security is getting civilized now.”

The Deputy Director of the women’s group, Mrs. Yemi Ajonibode advised the women to go to their respective wards and mobilise votes for President Tinubu.

She said votes cannot be found in the state capital but in the respective polling units and wards.

According to her, “We are here today to work for President Bola Tinubu for 2027, we convened last year for the Asiwaju Mandate Group, sensitizing them to work for the re-election and the president for 2027.