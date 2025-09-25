AMG Inaugurates LG Executives In Ondo South

The Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) has inaugurated Local Government Executive Committees in Ese Odo and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Areas of Ondo State as part of efforts to strengthen its grassroots drive for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The inauguration, conducted by AMG Deputy Director General Afolabi Iwalewa, marked another step in the group’s mission to consolidate its structure across all 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

Charging the newly sworn-in officers, Iwalewa urged them to be committed ambassadors of the Renewed Hope Agenda and to work vigorously for President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“The future of our political movement depends on strong local structures. These executives are our foot soldiers; they will engage the people, explain government policies, and ensure massive mobilisation for President Tinubu’s second term,” Iwalewa said.

He also reaffirmed AMG’s alignment with the leadership vision of the Minister of Interior and AMG Convener, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, describing the inauguration as a “major milestone” in strengthening the group’s political base.

Administering the oath of office, AMG Legal Director Pelemo Ade reminded the officers of the trust placed in them and their responsibility to promote unity, discipline, and effective coordination at the grassroots level.

Also present was AMG General Secretary, Hon. Corporal Nanaopri, who urged the executives to champion inclusion by mobilising youths, women, artisans, and professionals across every ward without discrimination.

The event drew party leaders, women and youth coordinators, community influencers, and other stakeholders, all of whom pledged their support for AMG in driving inclusive political participation and deepening grassroots engagement.