‘Amerikana’ Who’s That Girl? Lagos Tour: Kanwulia Sparks Musical Revolution

Nigerian-American creative powerhouse, Kanwulia, is turning up the heat in Lagos with her electrifying “Amerikana Who’s That Girl?” Lagos Easter Tour packaged by the visionary teams at Inspiro Productions and their dynamic partners, Volkano Productions. The tour commenced with a sensational welcome as Kanwulia touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, greeted by the infectious energy of her devoted ‘Team Kanwulia’ and adoring fans. It was a scene set to kick-start “an unforgettable musical voyage” through the heart of Nigeria’s bustling metropolis.

The excitement reached fever pitch at The Rhodes BBQ Alausa Media Meet & Greet, where Kanwulia took center stage and stunned the media with an impromptu rendition of her chart-topping anthem, “Bigger Things”. The energy was palpable as they were impressed by her magnetic performance. During the press meet and greet, Ara Olumuyiwa, PMAN Lagos Governor and esteemed African Drummer, proudly presented Kanwulia her official PMAN Lagos work card, recognising her exceptional talent and future in the music industry.

“I am honored to present this well-deserved recognition to Kanwulia,” remarked Inspiro Productions CEO Ayoola Shadare, expressing his admiration for the artist’s boundless creativity and dedication to her craft. “Her music transcends boundaries and inspires us all,” added the Convener of the Prestigious Lagos International Jazz Festival. In her speech, Volkano Productions CEO, Diana Nwandu, highlighted the collaborative spirit behind the tour, emphasising the importance of creativity and innovation in shaping the future of music entertainment.

“Kanwulia’s tour is a testament to the power of collaboration and the limitless possibilities of artistic expression,” she explained. The tour promises to take Kanwulia to the heights of Lagos’s vibrant music scene, with stops at iconic venues such as Scotch Bonnet, BayLounge, Sol Beach, Umutu Jazz Club, Freedom Park, Jazz Hole & Eko Hotel amongst others, culminating in a mesmerising performance at The Lagos International Jazz Festival 2024 showcase to be held at Live Lounge where Kanwulia will headline alongside a stellar lineup of top musicians.