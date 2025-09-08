America’s Most Wanted Who Evaded FBI For 21 Years, Caught In Wales

A suspected double bomber on the FBI’s most wanted list who vanished for 21 years is due in court this week to decide if he will be sent back to the United States to face trial.

The FBI believe Daniel Andreas San Diego has links to animal rights extremist groups and is their prime suspect for a series of bombings in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2003.

Former FBI agents have said there were “missed opportunities” to arrest the 47-year-old before he vanished and claim they found a suspected “bomb-making factory” in his abandoned car after what detectives called a 65-mile (104km) rush-hour chase in California, reports the BBC. San Diego was found 5,000 miles (8,000km) away in a cottage in north Wales last year.

Diego, who had a $250,000 (£199,000) bounty on his head, faces a fiveday extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London beginning from today to find out if the UK will hand him over to the United States to answer a federal arrest warrant.