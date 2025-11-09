America’s Invasion Threat: China, Russia, Britain, Others Won’t Help Nigeria – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that the international community will not come to the aid of Nigeria should President Donald Trump of America order a military action against insurgency in the Northern part of the country.

It would be recalled that President Trump last week sent a strong warning to radical Islamists behind the alleged killings that his country would not stand by while such atrocities continue.

In his X handle, Trump declared: “We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the world! Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” and pronounced Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.”

Pastor Adeboye, in his reaction, yesterday, during the monthly Holy Ghost Service of the Church, held at the Redemption City of God, Km 46, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, said that the international Community would not come to the aid of Nigeria.

At best, they will condemn the action in “strongest terms.” He said: “We must take note of the fact that should America attack us, China is not coming to defend us, and Russia will not come to defend us. All the international communities will only talk.

They will condemn what America has done in the strongest terms. That is all they will do. Britain is not going to help us. No other foreign power will come to our aid.” He continued: “This is not the time for joking. This is not the time for grammar.

This is not the time for semantics. This is not the time to say it is not Christians alone. Muslims are also being killed. The truth is, people are dying. Innocent people are dying, and it must stop.” It is in view of this that he advised the government not to prevaricate.

He said: “I will say quietly to our government, move fast, move diplomatically, move wisely. Find a way to conjovince the president of America to please delay his actions for 100 days. Then, come home and tell our security chiefs to get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign.”

Further, he advised Tinubu to follow through with his order and not act like the former President, the Late Muhammadu Buhari, who issued a similar threat, but it ended at that, and nothing happened afterwards.

He said: “When giving orders to the Service Chiefs this time around, you should make it clear to them. They are not only to eliminate the terrorists, they should eliminate their sponsors.

No matter how influential they may be.” Also, weighing in, the Ex ecutive Secretary of Pan – African Strategic Policy and Research Group ( PANASTRAG), Major-General Ishola Williams(rtd), said that President Tinubu should engage lobbyists, especially the Evangelical Christians, to prevail on President Trump, not to carry out a military strike against Nigeria.

To him, President Trump is the face of Evangelical Christians, and they wield a great influence. He said: “Lobbying is part of American politics. He should be able to engage the lobbyists, who will in turn lobby the parliament to vote against the military strike against Nigeria.”

On the change of service chiefs, he said that nothing new would come out of the fight against insurgency. “The new service Chiefs are part of the system, and they have taken part in the previous parts. The Nigerian military is skewed in doing things its own way.