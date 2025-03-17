American YouTuber, P2istheName Is Dead

Share

American YouTuber, Phillip Enewally, popularly known as P2istheName has tragically passed away, leaving an irreparable void in the YouTube community.

New Telegraph gathered that the 26-year-old YouTuber was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday, March 14, 2025.

However, circumstances surrounding the YouTuber’s death remain unknown, with investigations underway.

Meanwhile, condolences have flooded his page from fans, friends, and fellow creators, who are mourning his loss and celebrating his impact on the online community.

It would be recalled that P2istheName had built a massive following with over 4 million subscribers and has become a respected figure in the gaming and YouTube communities.

His achievements include collaborations with top gaming influencers, several award nominations, and a reputation for his engaging commentary, skilful gameplay, and infectious enthusiasm.

