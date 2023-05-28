American University Of Nigeria Graduates 234 Students

A total of 234 students of the prestigious American University (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State on Saturday graduated at the 14th commencement ceremony of the class of 2023.

Nineteen of the graduates distinguished themselves academically and were awarded the university’s honours.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the President of the university, Dr Dewayne Frazier expressed the determination of the university to remain as the pacesetter in educational development not only in Nigeria but the entire continent and the developing countries.

Dr Frazier said the institution has remained focused on maintaining its set standard despite the teething problems facing it.

” Let me assure all that this university will not deviate from its set standard as a developing with a special focus on academic excellence and entrepreneurial development”.

” That is why we have continued to grow from strength to strength attracting students from all over the world, especially sub-Saharan Africa”, the president stressed.

The Chairman Board of Directors of the African Export and Import Bank Prof. Benedict Oramah, who was the commencement Speaker blamed Nigeria’s economic crisis on over-dependence on oil revenue.

Oramah said the population of the country could not be smoothly managed on a mono-economic template.

He urged the graduating students to use the knowledge acquired during their studies to transform Nigeria from an importing country to a producing nation.

“A revolution is sweeping camps; the freedom fighters for this new battle are being trained in technical front with ideas, hard work and investments.

“While bravery was required to fundamentally alter our world, shatter old assumptions and reshape our lives, the current revolutionaries are of a different breed”.

“It is peaceful and will be on factory floors and tech incubation centres. Instead of guns, the battle will be tech and not armed guerrillas; ideas and not bullets will constitute the potent. Courage is a necessity for the economic liberation struggle”, he added

Dignitaries at the ceremony included the Founder of the AUN and Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, the Chief of Arny Staff, Lt General Faruk Yahaya, captains of industries, representatives of various universities, traditional rulers among others.